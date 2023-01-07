KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,153,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 96,115 shares during the quarter. KLA makes up 1.0% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.81% of KLA worth $349,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $397.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $374.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.52. The stock has a market cap of $56.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.43. KLA Co. has a one year low of $250.20 and a one year high of $457.12.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 120.41% and a net margin of 33.28%. On average, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on KLA from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on KLA to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

