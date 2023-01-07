KlayUniverse Price Up 48.4% Over Last 7 Days (KUT)

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 7th. In the last week, KlayUniverse has traded 48.4% higher against the dollar. KlayUniverse has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and $871.33 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KlayUniverse token can currently be bought for about $0.0393 or 0.00000232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KlayUniverse Profile

KlayUniverse’s genesis date was June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. KlayUniverse’s official website is klayuniverse.com.

Buying and Selling KlayUniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.04228271 USD and is down -11.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $970.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KlayUniverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KlayUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

