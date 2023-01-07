KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Acquires 14,164 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,374 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,164 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for 1.8% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,633,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,934,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,531,311 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,680,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $899,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,382 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth $262,167,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,261,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,997,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 145.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,374,381 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $312,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,311 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.53.

CVS Health stock opened at $91.60 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 93.62%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

