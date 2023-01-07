KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Acquires 561 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 289.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Caterpillar stock opened at $248.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $233.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.95. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $249.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $129.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 34.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.00.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,404.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

