KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,511 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Cowen upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.15.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL opened at $36.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 327.55 and a beta of 1.21. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $46.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.36.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $68,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,321.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.