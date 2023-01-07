KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Boosts Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,918,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,943,000 after buying an additional 2,969,072 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,801,000 after buying an additional 2,671,720 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 20.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,112,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,123 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 99.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,761,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,146,000 after purchasing an additional 878,269 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 10.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,716,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,616,000 after purchasing an additional 841,538 shares during the period. 81.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $221,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $40.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $41.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.36.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.45.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

