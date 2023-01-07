KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Decreases Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,444 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 52.9% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $84.40 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $109.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.77.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.