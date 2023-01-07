KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,086 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,747 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in General Motors by 10.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after buying an additional 15,117 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in General Motors by 32.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after buying an additional 68,683 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its position in General Motors by 155.8% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 55,389 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 33,735 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in General Motors by 30.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 102,542 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after buying an additional 23,731 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 12.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of General Motors to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.74.

General Motors Price Performance

General Motors stock opened at $35.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.68 and its 200 day moving average is $36.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $63.91.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. General Motors’s revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.10%.

General Motors Company Profile



General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

