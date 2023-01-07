KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Purchases 457 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MS. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 696.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,756,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after buying an additional 18,150,967 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 100.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,638,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,328,216,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367,310 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $451,711,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 17.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,389,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 15.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,932,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MS. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.64.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS stock opened at $87.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $147.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.34.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

