KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Purchases 81,393 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,393 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Starwood Property Trust worth $4,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 100.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter valued at $1,826,000. Institutional investors own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $18.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.20. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $17.69 and a one year high of $25.69.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.13%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.56%.

In related news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 18,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $383,252.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 275,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust to $22.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.58.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.