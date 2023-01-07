KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Sells 3,014 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,014 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,818,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,125,000 after buying an additional 68,942 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,524,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,292,000 after purchasing an additional 55,583 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,053,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,023,000 after buying an additional 156,837 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 531,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,491,000 after buying an additional 196,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 506,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,254,000 after buying an additional 110,846 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $49.52 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1 year low of $49.23 and a 1 year high of $50.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.47.
