KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Sells 7,102 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,102 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 7,102 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 544 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $106.69 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $109.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.34.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 75.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stephens started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.92.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

