Kujira Trading 9.2% Higher This Week (KUJI)

Kujira (KUJI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. Over the last seven days, Kujira has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar. Kujira has a total market cap of $48.19 million and approximately $61,858.04 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kujira coin can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00002663 BTC on major exchanges.

Kujira Profile

Kujira launched on November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 106,823,885 coins. The official message board for Kujira is teamkujira.medium.com. The official website for Kujira is kujira.app. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kujira Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.44132639 USD and is down -3.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $62,045.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kujira should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kujira using one of the exchanges listed above.

