Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) PT Raised to $42.00

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

KYMR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kymera Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $43.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.89.

Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ KYMR opened at $27.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.45. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $59.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $9.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.20% and a negative net margin of 334.72%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bruce Booth sold 91,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,731,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,092,771 shares in the company, valued at $32,783,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 71,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,134,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,691,877 shares in the company, valued at $170,756,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 91,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,731,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,092,771 shares in the company, valued at $32,783,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,272,289 shares of company stock worth $39,147,301 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 9,730 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 469,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,251,000 after purchasing an additional 55,147 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,969,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 755,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,989,000 after purchasing an additional 13,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 227,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,608,000 after acquiring an additional 101,176 shares in the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Featured Articles

