Lagardere (EPA:MMB) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.55

Lagardere SA (EPA:MMB – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €17.55 ($18.67) and traded as high as €20.76 ($22.09). Lagardere shares last traded at €20.62 ($21.94), with a volume of 5,352 shares.
Lagardere Stock Down 1.7 %
The business has a 50 day moving average price of €19.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €17.54.
About Lagardere
Lagardere SA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution businesses worldwide. It operates through two divisions: Lagardère Publishing, and Lagardère Travel Retail. The Lagardère Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, youth works, mobile games, board games, and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages.
