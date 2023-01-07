Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Price Tops $1,233.29 on Major Exchanges

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 7th. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for $1,233.29 or 0.07288155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. Lido Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion and $12.17 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Lido Staked ETH

Lido Staked ETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 4,852,922 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 4,851,597.16886761 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,228.83746594 USD and is up 0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $7,749,786.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lido Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

