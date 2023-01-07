Lindsell Train Investment Trust (LON:LTI) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,030 ($12.41) and last traded at GBX 1,040 ($12.53). Approximately 60 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 180 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,062.50 ($12.80).

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,030.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,048.18. The stock has a market cap of £2.08 million and a PE ratio of -0.48.

Insider Activity at Lindsell Train Investment Trust

In other Lindsell Train Investment Trust news, insider Michael Lindsell purchased 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of £975 ($1,174.70) per share, for a total transaction of £24,375 ($29,367.47). In related news, insider Michael Lindsell purchased 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of £975 ($1,174.70) per share, with a total value of £24,375 ($29,367.47). Also, insider Roger Lambert acquired 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of £103.50 ($124.70) per share, for a total transaction of £5,175 ($6,234.94). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 100 shares of company stock worth $5,447,500.

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Company Profile

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.

