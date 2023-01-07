Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF – Get Rating) was down 1.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.59 and last traded at $7.59. Approximately 104 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.73.

Link Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.42.

About Link Real Estate Investment Trust

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (Hong Kong stock code: 823), managed by Link Asset Management Limited, is a leading retail-focused REIT in the world and Asia's largest REIT in terms of market capitalisation. Listed in 2005 as the first REIT in Hong Kong, Link has been 100% held by public and institutional investors and is a Hang Seng Index constituent stock.

