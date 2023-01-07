LINK Trading Up 37.7% Over Last 7 Days (LN)

LINK (LN) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 7th. In the last week, LINK has traded up 37.7% against the US dollar. One LINK coin can currently be purchased for about $31.50 or 0.00185962 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LINK has a total market cap of $212.14 million and approximately $986,187.12 worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003477 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 57% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.11 or 0.00431693 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.48 or 0.01691509 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,164.19 or 0.30491334 BTC.

LINK Coin Profile

LINK launched on September 2nd, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,734,458 coins. The official message board for LINK is medium.com/lineblockchain. LINK’s official Twitter account is @linebc_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. LINK’s official website is blockchain.line.me.

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance).”

