Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $44.28

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 44.28 ($0.53) and traded as high as GBX 48.46 ($0.58). Lloyds Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 48.32 ($0.58), with a volume of 151,562,005 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLOY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Lloyds Banking Group to GBX 70 ($0.84) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 58 ($0.70) target price on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 73 ($0.88) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.66) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 64 ($0.77) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 64.33 ($0.78).

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Down 0.6 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 45.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 44.31. The firm has a market cap of £32.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 800.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Lloyds Banking Group

In other news, insider William Chalmers acquired 146,866 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of £66,089.70 ($79,626.14). Also, insider Cathy Turner purchased 424,113 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of £199,333.11 ($240,160.37).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

