Locus Chain Trading 109.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded up 38.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. In the last week, Locus Chain has traded up 109.6% against the dollar. Locus Chain has a market capitalization of $87.13 million and $1.05 million worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Locus Chain token can now be bought for $0.0546 or 0.00000322 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Locus Chain

Locus Chain’s genesis date was April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com.

Locus Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

