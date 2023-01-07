Loopring (LRC) Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges

Loopring (LRC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Over the last seven days, Loopring has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. One Loopring token can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001209 BTC on major exchanges. Loopring has a total market cap of $272.26 million and $15.83 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Loopring

Loopring was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,330,133,546 tokens. The Reddit community for Loopring is https://reddit.com/r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Loopring

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.LRC is an Ethereum Token.”

