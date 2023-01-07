Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,884 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,077 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LOW stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $200.97. 3,121,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,588,937. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $257.38. The stock has a market cap of $124.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.24.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.52.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.