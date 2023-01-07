Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) and NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) Critical Contrast

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) and NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Lucid Group and NWTN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucid Group -498.19% -39.15% -19.61% NWTN N/A N/A -8.54%

Risk & Volatility

Lucid Group has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NWTN has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucid Group 2 2 6 0 2.40 NWTN 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Lucid Group and NWTN, as reported by MarketBeat.

Lucid Group currently has a consensus target price of 22.29, indicating a potential upside of 250.40%. Given Lucid Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lucid Group is more favorable than NWTN.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.0% of NWTN shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.5% of Lucid Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.1% of NWTN shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lucid Group and NWTN’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lucid Group $27.11 million 394.23 -$2.58 billion -1.42 -4.48 NWTN N/A N/A -$4.89 million N/A N/A

NWTN has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lucid Group.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc. a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

About NWTN

ICONIQ Holding Limited operates as a green mobility technology company which defines the smart passenger vehicle ("SPV") as a vehicle concept emphasizing AI technologies, autonomous driving, IoT connectivity, and a personalized passenger experience. The company's core technology advantages are characterized by modular pure electric platforms, digital on-board connectivity systems, continuously upgraded electric and electronic architectures, and autonomous driving technology. The company focuses on consumers and technology-savvy families and businesses. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates with additional offices in Tianjin and Shanghai.

