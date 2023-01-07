LUKSO Price Reaches $8.58 on Major Exchanges (LYXe)

LUKSO (LYXe) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. LUKSO has a market capitalization of $128.21 million and approximately $929,610.78 worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LUKSO token can now be purchased for approximately $8.58 or 0.00050655 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LUKSO has traded up 24.7% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003520 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.10 or 0.00431709 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $283.99 or 0.01677298 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5,162.89 or 0.30492462 BTC.
About LUKSO
LUKSO’s genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,945,916 tokens. The Reddit community for LUKSO is https://reddit.com/r/lukso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io. The official website for LUKSO is lukso.network. LUKSO’s official message board is medium.com/lukso.
LUKSO Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUKSO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUKSO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LUKSO using one of the exchanges listed above.
