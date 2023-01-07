Lumi Credits Trading Down 9.6% Over Last 7 Days (LUMI)

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Lumi Credits token can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. Lumi Credits has a total market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and $362.64 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003562 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 57% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.18 or 0.00432015 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.70 or 0.01751572 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,168.81 or 0.30514093 BTC.

Lumi Credits Profile

Lumi Credits launched on October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lumi Credits’ official website is luminous.games.

Lumi Credits Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lumi Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lumi Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

