LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LXP Industrial Trust in a report released on Monday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.65 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.63. The consensus estimate for LXP Industrial Trust’s current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LXP Industrial Trust’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

LXP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered LXP Industrial Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th.

Shares of LXP stock opened at $10.57 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.24. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the second quarter worth about $97,424,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,231,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,716 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,271,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,904 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 119.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,476,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,311 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,080,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,719 shares during the period. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from LXP Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

