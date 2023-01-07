Macquarie Cuts Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Price Target to $15.00

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Macquarie from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Paramount Global from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Paramount Global from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Paramount Global from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.77.
Paramount Global Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PARA opened at $19.03 on Wednesday. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $39.21. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.33.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Global
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $83,130,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $450,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $32,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Paramount Global Company Profile
Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.
