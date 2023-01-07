Macquarie Cuts Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Price Target to $15.00

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Macquarie from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Paramount Global from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Paramount Global from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Paramount Global from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.77.

Shares of NASDAQ PARA opened at $19.03 on Wednesday. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $39.21. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.33.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Paramount Global had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $83,130,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $450,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $32,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

