Macquarie Cuts Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $110.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Macquarie from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Walt Disney from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $128.93.

NYSE:DIS opened at $93.92 on Wednesday. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $159.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.59. The company has a market cap of $171.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.22.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 8.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 427,503 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $40,356,000 after acquiring an additional 33,857 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 4.8% in the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 8.7% in the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 35,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 21.4% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

