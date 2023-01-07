Magic Internet Money (MIM) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Over the last seven days, Magic Internet Money has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Magic Internet Money has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and $120,561.34 worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Magic Internet Money coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005882 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003639 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.11 or 0.00431473 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.09 or 0.01670767 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,163.79 or 0.30475756 BTC.

Magic Internet Money Coin Profile

Magic Internet Money launched on June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 1,933,352,207 coins. The official message board for Magic Internet Money is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Magic Internet Money is abracadabra.money.

Buying and Selling Magic Internet Money

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magic Internet Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magic Internet Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Magic Internet Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

