Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $188.01

Majedie Investments PLC (LON:MAJE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 188.01 ($2.27) and traded as high as GBX 195 ($2.35). Majedie Investments shares last traded at GBX 191.75 ($2.31), with a volume of 13,035 shares.

Majedie Investments Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of £102.29 million and a P/E ratio of -16.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 188.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 179. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.26.

Majedie Investments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be paid a GBX 6 ($0.07) dividend. This is a boost from Majedie Investments’s previous dividend of $4.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. Majedie Investments’s dividend payout ratio is -0.97%.

About Majedie Investments

Majedie Investments PLC is a public fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. Majedie Investments PLC was formed in October 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

