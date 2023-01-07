MAP Protocol Price Hits $0.0076 on Exchanges (MAP)

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 7th. During the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded up 1% against the dollar. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $57.67 million and $125,880.37 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAP Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MAP Protocol Token Profile

MAP Protocol was first traded on November 8th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,607,635,128 tokens. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mapprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MAP Protocol’s official website is www.mapprotocol.io.

MAP Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc…DeFi and DEX are the two most important application scenarios of MAP Protocol. The essence of DeFi and DEX can be seen as inter-chain calculation and MAP Protocol provides a powerful chain interoperation function. Through the chain interoperation, different digital assets could be exchanged directly. In addition, MAP Protocol makes DeFi and DEX safer and more efficient.Telegram”

