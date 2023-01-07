Marechale Capital (LON:MAC) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.26

Marechale Capital Plc (LON:MAC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.26 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 2 ($0.02). Marechale Capital shares last traded at GBX 2.05 ($0.02), with a volume of 133,128 shares traded.

Marechale Capital Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.31.

About Marechale Capital

(Get Rating)

Marechale Capital Plc engages in the provision of professional advisory and broking services to companies in the United Kingdom. It offers capital raising services, such as equity financing, mezzanine, and debt financing services. The company also provides advisory services, including strategic review and consultancy, growth capital, and refinancing and exit advice.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marechale Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marechale Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.