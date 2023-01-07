MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Position Cut by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,877 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $9,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 1,345.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MKTX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $289.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup started coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $284.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.33.

MKTX opened at $314.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 48.76 and a beta of 0.64. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.44 and a fifty-two week high of $390.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $269.39 and a 200-day moving average of $258.93.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $172.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.41 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 34.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

