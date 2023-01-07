Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Buys 157 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,335,146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,049,196,000 after buying an additional 1,407,946 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,147,062 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,826,333,000 after buying an additional 83,858 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,977,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $486,104,000 after buying an additional 43,265 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Teleflex by 484.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 779,524 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $191,646,000 after purchasing an additional 646,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Teleflex by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 489,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $173,712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TFX shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Teleflex from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Mizuho started coverage on Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Teleflex from $248.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Teleflex from $342.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Teleflex from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.62.

Teleflex Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $257.93 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $182.65 and a one year high of $356.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $232.88 and its 200 day moving average is $232.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.04.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.17. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $686.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 15.60%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Stories

