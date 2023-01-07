Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Purchases 522 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,069 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 96,775 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 18,481 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 51,336 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,800 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 76,569 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 12,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,848 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE HAL opened at $40.21 on Friday. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.41 and a 200-day moving average of $32.27.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HAL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.05.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $436,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,846,994.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 9,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $339,976.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 234,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,859,585.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $436,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,846,994.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,563 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,392. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.