Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,973 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 161.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,677 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 34,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 11.1% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.8% during the third quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.6% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 25,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM opened at $143.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.65 and its 200 day moving average is $135.28. The company has a market capitalization of $129.92 billion, a PE ratio of 104.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 481.76%.

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their target price on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.40.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

