McBroom & Associates LLC Has $5.70 Million Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

McBroom & Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive makes up 6.4% of McBroom & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ORLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $826.67.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $8.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $842.52. 420,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,684. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $870.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $834.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $748.62.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total transaction of $3,912,727.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,084.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total transaction of $3,912,727.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,084.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 760 shares in the company, valued at $570,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,127 shares of company stock valued at $21,726,054 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

