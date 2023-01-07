McBroom & Associates LLC Sells 1,782 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

McBroom & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the period. McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.8% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 57,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 12,484 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $73,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SCHZ stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.62. 875,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,919. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.86 and a 1 year high of $53.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.62.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.