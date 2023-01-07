McBroom & Associates LLC Sells 1,856 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

McBroom & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of McBroom & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Vista Investment Management raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.62. 3,947,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,321,804. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $115.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.35.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

