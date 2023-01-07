McBroom & Associates LLC Sells 316 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

McBroom & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises approximately 3.4% of McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,471,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,140,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $417,360,000 after acquiring an additional 66,847 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded up $28.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $445.27. 1,481,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,096. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $441.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $431.51. The stock has a market cap of $60.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.42. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $730.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,420 shares of company stock worth $1,971,154 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $460.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.32.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

