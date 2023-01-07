McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Position Lowered by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,642 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up about 0.7% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,106,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,776 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,754 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,849,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $950,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,960 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,531,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $625,965,000 after purchasing an additional 776,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,309,303 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $571,044,000 after purchasing an additional 631,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stephens started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.00.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $7.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $269.47. 2,855,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,153,322. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.57%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

