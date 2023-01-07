Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 377.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total transaction of $515,623.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,781.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 3.7 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHRW shares. Cowen lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $106.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $106.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.46.

CHRW stock opened at $93.31 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.57 and a twelve month high of $121.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.07.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.37). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.61%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

See Also

