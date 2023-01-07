Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Cuts Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lessened its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 3.7 %

ITW stock opened at $226.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $248.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $221.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.48. The stock has a market cap of $69.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ITW. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $202.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.29.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

