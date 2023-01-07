Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 561.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 8,920 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $76.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.97. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $66.84 and a 52-week high of $86.88.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

