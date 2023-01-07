Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,299,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965,930 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,041,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,356,000 after buying an additional 764,160 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6,084.2% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 666,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 655,818 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,418,000 after buying an additional 291,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,024,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,529,000 after buying an additional 116,881 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of VV opened at $176.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.23. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $159.02 and a 52 week high of $219.00.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

