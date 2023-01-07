Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Has $255,000 Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC cut its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 82,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after acquiring an additional 22,399 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 11,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 8,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $2,129,181.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 701,948 shares in the company, valued at $67,618,650.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $2,129,181.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 701,948 shares in the company, valued at $67,618,650.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,034,888.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 3.9 %

STLD opened at $102.69 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.54 and a 1-year high of $113.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.46.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $5.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.49. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 65.26% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 6.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.14.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

