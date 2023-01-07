Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Has $378,000 Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,774,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,195,000 after buying an additional 1,155,315 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 20.5% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,646,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,300,000 after purchasing an additional 620,505 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 55.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,290,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,990,000 after acquiring an additional 461,720 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 40.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,528,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,041,000 after acquiring an additional 438,645 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $25,004,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at East West Bancorp

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $362,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,797,867.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on EWBC. StockNews.com began coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $68.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $61.65 and a one year high of $93.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.40.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.01). East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 44.11%. The firm had revenue of $627.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 22.63%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

