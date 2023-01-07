Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Sells 1,654 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC cut its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up about 1.4% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. W Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 638.1% during the third quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 25,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 21,716 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 95.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after acquiring an additional 16,948 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 37,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $172.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.39 and its 200-day moving average is $176.69. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $157.57 and a 52-week high of $218.95.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

