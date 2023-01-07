Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Sells 221 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,542,495,000 after buying an additional 1,125,178 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,141,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,344,732,000 after purchasing an additional 247,249 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,073,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,179,397,000 after purchasing an additional 429,519 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 370.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $722,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,057 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,455,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $650,839,000 after purchasing an additional 726,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

Analog Devices Trading Up 3.7 %

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at $10,985,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,187 shares of company stock worth $5,060,127 over the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $165.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.02. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $180.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.80. The stock has a market cap of $84.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.58%.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

